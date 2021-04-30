Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

RMM opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $100,288.71. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

