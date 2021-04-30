Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. 2,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVSB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

