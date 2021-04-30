Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $645,918.41 and approximately $194.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

