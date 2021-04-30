RMPL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $176.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One RMPL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001952 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $766,768.66 and $176.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RMPL has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.00769247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.65 or 0.07559410 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

