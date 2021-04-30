RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

