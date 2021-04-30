Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 1,700,000 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 2.93% of The Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.