Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $38,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

