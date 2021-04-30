Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,103 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Chegg worth $34,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

CHGG opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

