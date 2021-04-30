Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $38.55 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $38,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

