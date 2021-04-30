Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $39.38 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

