Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $39.38 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.
Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
