Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $39,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

