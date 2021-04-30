Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $38,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

