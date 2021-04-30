Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 103,467 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,467 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 345.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.