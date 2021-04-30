Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 112,005 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $37,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.