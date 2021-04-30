Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,302,799 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,302,799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $39,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

