Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,050 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

