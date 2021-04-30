Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 66,415 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $37,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.69 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

