Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $512.17

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.17 ($6.69) and traded as high as GBX 698 ($9.12). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 698 ($9.12), with a volume of 3,773 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 512.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The stock has a market cap of £532.55 million and a PE ratio of 93.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.