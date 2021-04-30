Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,847,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.41.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

