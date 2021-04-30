Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Up 87.0% in April

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of RKSCF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Rockshield Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
Rockshield Capital Company Profile
