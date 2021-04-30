Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Up 87.0% in April

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RKSCF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Rockshield Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

