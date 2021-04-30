Rockwell Automation, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

Shares of ROK opened at $267.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

