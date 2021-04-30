Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Rogers updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

ROG stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, hitting $195.84. 125,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,803. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $206.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

