Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.