Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.27 ($4.16).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

RR opened at GBX 102.02 ($1.33) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.77. The stock has a market cap of £8.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,806 shares of company stock valued at $293,877.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

