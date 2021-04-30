Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Romeo Power’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Romeo Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Romeo Power.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

RMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $8,996,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Romeo Power by 128.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMO stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.