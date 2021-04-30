Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $55.97 on Friday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.