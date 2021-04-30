Router Protocol Price Hits $9.31 on Top Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.31 or 0.00017000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 131.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,099,606 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

