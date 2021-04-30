Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $60.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $60.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $58.56. 453,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

