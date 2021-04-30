Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $116.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.
NYSE BC opened at $105.65 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $109.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
