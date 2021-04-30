Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $114.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

