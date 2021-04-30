Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of GLNCY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. 317,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,645. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. Glencore has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.67.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

