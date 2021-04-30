Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.
Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,647. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.
Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.
Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.
