Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,647. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.