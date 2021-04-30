Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Several research firms have recently commented on RDSB. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

RDSB opened at GBX 1,299.20 ($16.97) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.44. The firm has a market cap of £101.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

