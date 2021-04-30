Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ROYMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.