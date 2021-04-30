Royal Nickel (KRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Royal Nickel (TSE:KRR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Royal Nickel to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Royal Nickel has a fifty-two week low of C$1.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.90 price target on shares of Royal Nickel in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

