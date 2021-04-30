RPS Group (LON:RPS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.18

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.18 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.26). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 121,130 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.18. The company has a market capitalization of £257.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

