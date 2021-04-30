RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $615,784.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $75.47 million and approximately $615,784.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $53,645.29 or 0.97944269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

