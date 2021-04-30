Rubic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $30.13 million and $1.72 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

