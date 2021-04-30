Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH opened at $26.03 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.