Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 40% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

