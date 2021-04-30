SafeCapital Tops 1-Day Volume of $129.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $118,692.82 and $129.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

