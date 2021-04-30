SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.44 million and $720.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00373847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

