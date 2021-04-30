SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.16

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $720.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00373847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.