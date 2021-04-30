Safex Cash (SFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,391.00

Safex Cash (CURRENCY:SFX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Safex Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Cash has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $11,391.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Cash has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Safex Cash Coin Profile

Safex Cash is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 92,798,198 coins and its circulating supply is 87,798,198 coins. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io . Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex

