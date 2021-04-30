Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €105.00 by Morgan Stanley

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

EPA:SAF opened at €120.54 ($141.81) on Friday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Safran accounts for approximately 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

