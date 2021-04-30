Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.93

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.93 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.93.

Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sagen MI Canada Inc. will post 5.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. Sagen MI Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

