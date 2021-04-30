salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,815. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

