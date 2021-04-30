Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SAL opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.