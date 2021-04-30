Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WHELF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. Salt Lake Potash has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

