SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $304,030.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $48.62 million and approximately $304,030.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

